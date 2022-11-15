BERLIN, Germany – Doctor Christopher Leonards, formerly of Wilton, was recently granted board certification in anesthesiology following oral examination in Berlin, Germany.

As in the US, board certification is the final step in demonstrating advanced competence in a physician’s specialty. It is recognized throughout the European Union.

Dr. Leonards earned his medical degree back in 2016 and has since been employed as an operating room anesthesiologist at the Charité Hospital in Berlin, where dissident Alexei Navalny was successfully treated following poisoning back in 2020.

Dr. Leonards attended Mount Blue schools from kindergarten through tenth grade, at which point he transferred to Gould. He competed in nordic skiing at Mount Blue, Gould, and Bates College, where, as a freshman, he was one of only two men to represent New England in the NCAA Nordic finals.