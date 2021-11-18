Foster CTE Center celebrates first Program Recognition Assembly in person in over 19 months

FARMINGTON – On Friday, Nov. 5, Foster CTE Center celebrated their first Program Recognition Assembly in person in over 19 months. For the first PRA, Gold Day students were recognized. Students are selected in varying ways. Some programs have students vote and some instructors do the selecting themselves. Students are selected based on any combination of the following: outstanding work ethic, great relationship with peers, leadership skills, and most improved just to name a few. The student assembly ended with our traditional BBQ of grilled burgers, hot dogs, French fries and drinks, all put on by FCTEC Culinary Arts students.

Gold Day recipients include: Jeremy Ragsdale, Mason Biello, Hannah Wilbur, Grace Bell, Kaitlyn Ladd, RyLeigh Macomber, Trevor Phelps, Wyatt Sieminski, Kole Cousineau, Cooper Holmes, Sherilyn Chick, Delia Colello, Shaylynn Koban, Amiah Keizer, BriAnnah Imlay, Cole Sillanpaa, Brandon Stevens, Henry Hilton and Lorna Ayer.