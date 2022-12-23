Franklin Savings Bank and employees donate over $28,000 for local school food assistance programs

FARMINGTON – Franklin Savings Bank (FSB) employees come together multiple times a year to celebrate achievements as well creatively give back to our communities. In the past, employees have looked at ways to tackle food insecurity in our areas. This winter, things were no different – employees chose to give back to local school districts by providing food and funds for food pantries or programs that assist students and their families regularly during the week, weekends, and over school breaks.

Franklin Savings Bank split Departments and Branches into 15 teams for a week of celebration and spirited competition. Each team gathered items, donated funds, and battled in challenges counting as “points” for the week, working towards a final matching monetary amount donated by the Bank. The teams collected canned, boxed, and other high demand packaged foods. Teams took special care to focus on bringing in items that the schools could not get through partnerships with Good Shepherd. Along with over $700 brought in by employees was the staggering amount of food. Over 3,500 food items were donated as a part of this project.

The Bank had originally agreed to match team’s monetary donations to each school, but after seeing the outpouring of support and the employee’s willingness to give – it was decided that each district would be getting a full $2,500 donation on top of the money and items donated by FSB employees.

Last week, Franklin Savings employees made deliveries to 11 local schools, leaving many speechless. A few recipients shared what the donations meant to the programs.

A heartfelt message from Kristen Wroble, who helps run the RSU #9, Mallett School Food Pantry stated, “Thanks again for your kindness. During your coffee this weekend think about how local kids are having breakfast, too, because of your generosity. That’s a reality. Thank you. I honestly have tears in my eyes thinking about it. We are doing it!”

Kasey Flagg of RSU #10 expressed, “We are blown away by your generosity! Thank you for supporting our students and school community! We are so thankful!”

Chelsey Carrier, a Skowhegan local that assists with the district’s backpack program, shared, “Thanks to the very generous (and surprise!) donation we have no doubt that we will reach our goal of covering all the food boxes and support our future weekly bags.”

Reflecting on the week, Franklin Savings Bank President and CEO, Tim Thompson, said , “Community Service is in our Mission Statement, is very meaningful to see the Franklin Savings Bank team working together for the benefit of the students and families in the communities we serve.”

The receiving school districts were –

The Ellsworth School Department

RSU #9

RSU #10

MSAD #44

RSU #54

RSU #56

MSAD #58

MSAD #59

RSU #73

RSU #74

RSU #78

If you know of a local food pantry or school meal service in need, please reach out to Marketing@FranklinSavings.com for resources and opportunities for assistance.

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank founded in 1868 which serves Maine’s western, central, and Downeast regions of Maine from eight locations.