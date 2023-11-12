Free Book Saturdays hosted by Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties

FARMINGTON – Free Books Saturdays, hosted by Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties, is open to the public every last Saturday of the month. People of all ages are invited to browse and choose, at no charge, unlimited quantities of excellent quality, gently loved books from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the “Literacy Volunteers Book Central”, located in the basement of the Arthur D. Ingalls Center on 144 High St. in downtown Farmington. The next event is the same day as Small Business Saturday on November 25, and a special Free Books Saturday will be hosted on the following Saturday, December 2, on Chester Greenwood Day.

Entrance to Free Books Saturdays is at the rear of the Arthur D. Ingalls Center, where parking is provided (Saturdays only). Access to the rear parking lot of A. D. Ingalls Center is from the W. G. Mallett School parking lot. Streetside parking in the front of the building is available.

The public is invited to browse free books at “Literacy Volunteers Book Central” every Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with entrance through the front of the building. Take the elevator or stairs to the basement level. Book donations are accepted on Thursdays, or by appointment. For more information visit the Literacy Volunteers website at westernmaineliteracy.org, email literacyvolunteersfs@gmail.com, or call 207-500-3131.