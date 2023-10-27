Free coats and more at Old South Church in Farmington

FARMINGTON – Looking for a warm winter coat? Coat & Cupboard will host two Open House events this fall, offering free coats, boots, and other warm clothing to the community. “We invite folks to stop by and “shop” for a gently used coat or pair of boots,” said Jodie Gunther, director of the youth program at Old South Church in Farmington. “We have many styles to choose from, in sizes from infants to adult sizes XXXL.”

The Open House events will be Sunday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and again Saturday, Dec. 2 (Chester Greenwood Day) from noon – 2 p.m.

Just last year, Coat & Cupboard moved to its present location in the lower level of the church building. “Our youth group students worked hard to create a bright, clean and comfortable space,” Gunther said, noting that, unfortunately, the space is not wheelchair accessible at this time.

“We also accept clean outerwear items in good condition,” she added. “We have a convenient outdoor dropbox by the church’s rear door. We appreciate gently used coats, boots, and snowpants, and blankets, too.”

Coat & Cupboard is located at Old South First Congregational Church, UCC, in Farmington, (235 Main Street) and is a project of the youth group. For more information, send an email to Jodie@FarmingtonUCC.org. Everything is free, and everyone is welcome!