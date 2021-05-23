‘Free Lunch Wednesdays’ Project begins June 2



FARMINGTON – Who says there’s no such thing as a free lunch?

Beginning June 2, Old South First Congregational Church, UCC will be serving up free take-out fare every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m.

The menu will include a variety of hearty, homemade soups, simple sandwiches, quiches, baked goods, and more. The take-out lunch will be served from the porch of the Holman Mission House, 227 Main Street, Farmington. The program will continue for at least six weeks, through July 7.

Special thanks to the United Way of the Tri Valley Area for an extension of the Very Basics Fund grant. For more information, contact Jodie Gunther at Jodie@FarmingtonUCC.org. As always, everything is free and everyone is welcome.