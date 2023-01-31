Free Sunday brunch at Old South Church

FARMINGTON – The Pancakery Cafe is re-opening as a free sit-down style “restaurant” on Sunday, February 5. The youth group students will be serving up delicious brunch items, including hot, homemade soup, grilled sandwiches, quiches, salads, and, of course, pancakes. The student waitstaff will also offer specialty coffees, like cappuccinos and decadent hot chocolate with whipped cream. There will be live acoustic music, too!

The Pancakery Cafe serves brunch the first Sunday of each month, January through May, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A project of the youth group, it is located at Old South First Congregational Church, UCC, 235 Main Street in Farmington.

As the Cafe motto states, “Everything is free, and everyone is welcome!” For more information, call the church at 778-0424, or write to Jodie@FarmingtonUCC.org