Friendship Squares Club hosting ice cream social, September 12

NEW SHARON – Are you looking for a way to stay active, meet people, and have fun? Friendship Squares Club invites you to try square dancing. You aren’t too young and you aren’t too old; it’s fun for all ages. Don’t know how? Here’s a chance to learn.

Tuesday, September 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon Friendship Squares will kick off the fall schedule with an ice cream social. Come try it; the first two sessions are free. Afterwards, there is a fee of $45.00 for the balance of the semester. The schedule follows the school district with classes on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. when school is in session. All classes to be held at the Cape Cod Hill School in the gym.