Friendship Squares Dancing Club hosting free workshop January 29

NEW SHARON – If you missed last Monday night, Friendship Squares Dancing Club has one more free workshop planned!

This free Adult Ed Square Dancing class is perfect for new dancers. If the last time you tried square dancing was in gym class, it’s time to try it again. You don’t have to be a “dancer” to learn, you just have to like to have fun and get a bit of exercise while you are at it! Please come and enjoy good calling from Mike Dusoe and great fellowship too! Try out square dancing and find out how much fun folks are having. Friendship Squares Dancing Club hopes to see you there.

The class will be held Monday, January 29, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Cape Cod Hill School, 516 Cape Cod Hill Road, New Sharon.

For more information call Milt and Charlotte Sinclair, 207-712-1312 or email miltwspfu@hotmail.com