Friendship Squares Dancing Club lessons every Monday night

NEW SHARON – The Friendship Squares Dancing Club invites everyone to join them for square dancing lessons every Monday night, from 6:30 pm to 8 pm. New classes starting on Monday, Jan. 31 at the New Sharon United Methodist Church in New Sharon.

The first class on Jan. 31 is free to new dancers. Come and try it out! After the first free lesson, the lessons are $5 per person per night.



Our group is fun and welcoming. We meet every Monday night. Our caller is Mike Dusoe. He provides instruction in a very relaxed, easy setting with a personal touch. It is a good way to have fun with your partner but it is also a way for singles to meet other people.

We are open to ages 14 and up and we come from many different locations and backgrounds. It is fun for all and a good chance to get some exercise and a few good laughs too!

For more information email waughmarilynm@gmail.com or call Marilyn and Larry Waugh, 207-441-0486 or Milt and Charlotte Sinclair at 207-712-1312.