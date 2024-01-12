Friendship Squares Dancing Club to host square dancing class, Jan. 22

NEW SHARON – The Friendship Squares Dancing Club is hosting a free square dancing class on Monday, Jan. 22 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Cape Cod Hill School, located at 516 Cape Cod Hill Rd. in New Sharon.

The New Dancers Adult Ed Square Dancing Class will feature Mike Dusoe calling. Light refreshments will be served.

If the last time you tried square dancing was in gym class, it’s time to try it again. You don’t have to be a “dancer” to learn, you just have to like to have fun and get a bit of exercise while you are at it! Please come and enjoy good calling and great fellowship too. Try square dancing out and find out how much fun folks are having! Hope to see you there!

For more information call Milt and Charlotte Sinclair at 207-712-1312 or email miltwspfu@hotmail.com.