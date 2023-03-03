Full Moon snowshoe walk and stargazing at French Falls Park

JAY – The Town of Jay Recreation Committee and the Androscoggin Land Trust are hosting a full moon snowshoe walk and stargazing event on Tuesday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m. at French Falls Park in Jay, across from the Spruce Mountain Middle School.

If the weather is good there will be telescopes available for stargazing and space viewing. There will be a bonfire, marshmallows, and hot chocolate.

Plan ahead with snowshoes, poles, winter gear, water, and flashlights or headlamps. The Town of Jay may have snowshoes available to loan but please contact the town office at 207-897-6785 or jmanager@jay-maine.org in advance to make a request.