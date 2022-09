STARKS – Martin Woods Farm is hosting their 4th Annual Fun Family Farm Day to benefit the Care and Share Food Closet. Held this Saturday, September 24, from 1 to 5 p.m., the family-friendly event includes live music, farm fresh food, a petting zoo, pony rides, lawn games, and more.

The $20 parking fee goes directly to the Care and Share Food Closet. 24 Abijah Hill Road in Starks, Maine. For more information visit Martin Woods Farm on Facebook