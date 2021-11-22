Gerry Wiles Holiday Basket program underway in Franklin County



FARMINGTON – The annual Gerry Wiles Holiday Food Basket drive is now in action, with the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce now collecting monetary and non-perishable food item donations.

The program works to put a full meal on tables throughout Franklin County and has historically distributed more than 100 baskets just in time for the holidays. Community members can apply through the Chamber website by clicking here or by picking up an application at the Chamber office in Walmart.

Requests for baskets must be submitted to the Chamber by Dec. 3. A committee will review the applications and contact those selected to receive a basket by phone. Baskets will be available for pickup on Friday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chamber office at 615 Wilton Road.

If you would like to make a donation please sign up here.