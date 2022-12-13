Gerry Wiles Holiday Food Drive to benefit friends and neighbors

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce has collected 136 holiday food cards to distribute to Franklin County families and 9 local food pantries this December. These meals allow families to come together over a warm meal during the holidays. 52 holiday food cards were picked up at the Chamber office on December 9th and the remaining were donated to the 9 food pantries.

The Chamber has received donations of food and monetary contributions from businesses and individuals in preparation for this community service project. Food baskets were distributed to families referred by local service agencies, schools, Operation Santa Claus volunteers, United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, members of the Chamber’s board of directors, and other area businesses and agencies.

The Basket Drive is named in honor of local resident Gerry Wiles, who left us in October of 2010. As shared in a tribute to Mr. Wiles, ‘It would be Gerry’s personal request that wherever you are, whenever you can, do so much for a child as is possible by sharing your time, talents and values.’

By everyone doing a small part, it really makes a big difference in our communities!