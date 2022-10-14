Ghost Train returned to Dill Woods

PHILLIPS – After an absence of two years, the infamous “Ghost Train” returned last weekend to run the rails of the Sandy River and Rangeley Lakes Railroad. Nearly 300 passengers braved the journey through the “haunted” Dill Woods between Sanders Station on Bridge Hill Road to Phillips Station at the end of Amble Street. Even the Harvest Moon showed up in “full” regalia to celebrate the much-anticipated event.

Lining the tracks were several spooky displays designed to raise the hackles of even the bravest aboard. One of the all time favorites was the Jack o’Lantern Reunion featuring a wide variety of faces carved by 8th graders from MSAD58’s Day Mountain Regional Middle School, located in Strong. Proceeds from this event benefit both the 8th graders’ class trip come spring and the SR&RL RR Museum, which is a 501c3 organization, “dedicated to preserving the memory of Franklin County’s unique historic narrow gauge railroad.”

Sharon Barber, an engineer with seven years experience on the SR&RL, noted that the past year brought many improvements to the railroad, including a brand-new car barn located on the property near the turntable and roundhouse. Barber, as well as other crew mates, helped decorate the grounds and were in costume for the evening’s entertainment.

According to the Railroad’s website, “While our mission is to preserve the equipment and heritage of a great railroad, that mission would be incomplete without involving the Franklin County community. It is for this larger purpose, that is, to be a valuable educational resource for its children and their future, that we truly exist.”

In addition to the rides along the rails, visitors awaiting their turns to board enjoyed live music by Gary and Lois Hall. Refreshments were also on sale.

Dawn Fidler, 8th Grade Class Advisor at Day Mountain, reported a good turnout of 8th graders to assist with the event and noted that this was the class’s first major fundraiser since school started in August. The class held several other events throughout the summer. Stay tuned for what’s up next!