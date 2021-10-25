Gnomes’ Home judges’ choice at annual Pumpkins on Parade event

PHILLIPS – The 3rd Annual Pumpkins on Parade was held Saturday at the Phillips Area Community Center (PACC) on Depot Street. The “Gnomes’ Home,” created by Monica Huntoon, was awarded Judges’ Choice and Most Original by the panel of judges.

The home featured paned windows through which one could view the gnomes’ well-lit kitchen and the table on which sat the “pukin’ pumpkin” (so-named because its innards were spilling out onto the table) which they had been preparing for PACC’s Pumpkin Parade. It had been left unfinished when the gnomes, Mr. and Mrs. Peter Pumpkin-eater, went off to work in the crystal mines.

Second place in the Most Original category was to Cathy Fast, whose creation featured “stray pieces of sheep’s wool found blowing in the fields or caught on barbed-wire fences. Cathy also uses sheep’s wool to make heavy blankets and sweaters. The inspiration for the wool-felted pumpkin came from the book, Gnomes, by Rien Poortvliet and Wil Huygen.

Winona Davenport’s Pumpkin with the Googly Eyes, earned third place, Most Original. Its myriad eyes were attached using a tiny brush and egg white, which she prefers rather than glue.

Other ribbons were awarded in several categories. Prettiest: first place, Nightmare Before Christmas by Tabitha Huntoon; second, Alice in Wonderland, Monica Huntoon. Scariest: first place, Diana McCall; second Porter Knight; Funniest: first place, Brenda Wilcox. Ugliest: first place, Herman Munster by Teresa Fast; second, Bruce Godin.

Judges for the parade were Dale Hill, Lorraine Savage, David Morgan, and Saskia Reinholt.

Another special feature of the Parade was the “Great Pumpkin” weighing approximately 50 pounds. Grown by Billy Chase it served as the guest book for the event. He has plans for growing an even bigger one next year.

In addition to the Pumpkin Parade, a bake sale was held and a 50/50 raffle. Diana McCall took home the winnings from the raffle, which, coincidentally, was in the amount of $50.50.

Organizer of the event, PACC member Sheila Jalbert, wishes to thank all who contributed to its success. In addition to those who entered pumpkins, several folks donated baked goods. Cindy Farrington collected the registration fees for the parade entries and the monetary donations at the door from visitors, as well as the fees from the bake sale. Sandra Caton provided the pie boxes. Dark Star Fabrics on Main Street made the ribbons which were awarded to competitors. Donna Chamberlain lent PACC the tablecloths from the Farmers’ Market.