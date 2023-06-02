Gold LEAF Institute Senior College Annual Meeting and Summer Kick-Off June 14, 2023

FARMINGTON – Come celebrate! GLI (Gold LEAF Institute) Senior College will hold its Annual Meeting and Summer Term Kick-off from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, in the UMF North Dining Hall. GLI will celebrate 25 years of existence by recounting fond memories and recognizing long-term members’ contributions while enjoying light refreshments. The UMF North Dining Hall is located in the Olsen Student Center at 111 South Street, Farmington. This event is free and open to the public.

GLI is a member-run organization affiliated with the University of Maine in Farmington. The GLI mission is to provide continued learning and activity opportunities for anyone age 50 or older (and spouse/partner of any age). GLI membership also allows access to classes offered by the other 16 Senior Colleges throughout Maine at maineseniorcollege.org – without an additional membership fee!

Planning for the 26th year of GLI is well underway. Courses include workshops, trips, and both zoom and in-person classes. The following sampling of summer term offerings may pique your interest…

Talk and Tour of the Origin manufacturing plant in Farmington

Nutritional Healing Basics

Morrison Hill Apple Orchard Tour

Tour and History of Chesterville

The Landscape of Clean Energy in Maine.

There is something new every GLI term but members can count on the Book Discussion, Views on the News discussion of current events, and Dining Out groups to run all year. Views on the News and Dining Out are free with membership.

Summer term registration is now open! Check out the complete GLI course catalog at goldleafinstitute.org.