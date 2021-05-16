Gov. Mills stops by benefit plant sale

FARMINGTON – On a beautiful sunshiny day, Gov. Janet Mills surprised members of the Mt Blue Area Garden Club by stopping by at their annual plant sale benefit during a hometown downtown walk in Farmington on Saturday.

“It was our privilege to greet our Gov. Janet Mills,” said Marion Hutchinson, the club’s treasurer.

The fundraiser helps the garden club raise money that provides two scholarships, $500 each, for seniors at Mt Blue High School.

“Thank you Governor Janet for your pleasant surprise visit,” Hutchinson added.