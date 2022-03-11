Grant awarded for high-speed broadband upgrade in the Rangeley region

RANGELEY – Municipal Broadband delegates for the Rangeley Region met with Consolidated Communications representatives to confirm details of a years-long effort to bring state of the art broadband to the Rangeley Region.

The US Department of Commerce, through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration awarded one of thirteen grants to the ConnectMaine Authority and its application partners. The Rangeley Region broadband proposal was included in the grant request by CCI.

Over $2 billion in grant requests were received by the NTIA for the $277 million grant opportunity. Awards were delayed by months due to the overwhelming response. The ConnectMaine Authority and its partner applicants were able to meet the criteria ultimately necessary to win the grant award.

The Rangeley Region Economic Committee along with the Broadband delegates from Dallas, Rangeley, Sandy River Plantations and the Town of Rangeley are especially indebted to Jeff Nevins and Sarah Davis of CCI and Peggy Schaffer of the ConnectMaine Authority for the many years of effort in planning, negotiating and supporting the regional broadband effort.

The grant fully funds the replacement and extension of broadband service in all four municipalities with the latest generation of fiber optic cable. CCI will begin building the network in the third quarter of this year with a projected completion date of early summer 2023.

High speed internet service starting at speeds of 50/50 up to 1g/1g will be offered at competitive pricing under the Fidium Fiber brand at fidiumfiber.com. Community updates will be provided as information is available.