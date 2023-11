JAY – The Jay-Niles Memorial Library is hosting a Grinch Storytime Party in time for the holiday season on Friday, December 8, at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and will contain a variety of events for children and families to enjoy.

Come take photos with the Grinch, decorate cookies, make a handprint craft, and bring a donation for the animal shelter to be entered to win a prize!