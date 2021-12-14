Hair Designs raises funds for cancer care

FARMINGTON – Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual international health campaign organized by major breast cancer charities every October to increase awareness of the disease and to raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a yearly campaign that educates people about the importance of early screening, tests and more. This campaign starts on Oct. 1 and ends on Oct. 31 every year.

Mindy Enman and the other stylists at Hair Designs raised $3,422 doing pink hair extensions throughout the month of October. Mindy has been doing pink extensions for a number of years and has raised a total over $10,000 in years combined all coming from local communities. All proceeds donated will go to the Harold Alfond Cancer Center in Augusta.