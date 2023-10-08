Halloween window painting returns to Farmington

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Downtown Association and the Farmington Rotary Club are proud to sponsor Halloween Window Painting on Friday, October 27, from 3-4 p.m. Registration will take place in front of the Pierce House on Main Street starting at 3 p.m. Window locations are assigned by GRADE. Painting will take place between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. Judging will start promptly at 4:00 p.m. This is a holiday tradition the kids love!

There will be five classifications for judging:

Preschool, Kindergarten, grades 1 & 2, grades 3 & 4, and grades 5 & 6,

Each contestant is responsible for the following, one for each member of the family:

1. Providing containers for paints (muffin tins, egg cartons, etc.)

2. Providing paint brushes for child

3. Providing small amount of water (1-2 cups) to mix with paint powder

4. Providing newspaper to place on the sidewalk under the windows

5. Cleaning up any litter when finished painting window

6. Locating the window assigned by number to each child

Window painting will be judged on originality, neatness of painting and area, Halloween or autumn theme. First prize $20, second prize $10, third prize $5; will be awarded in each classification by the Farmington Rotary Club.

Parents are urged to accompany the boys and girls to their windows. Members of the Mt. Blue High School Interact, Rotary Club, and JMG students will be available to assist families with more than one child painting windows, since each age group is assigned a separate location, to facilitate judging similar age classifications. However, assistance from parents/supervisors in the actual sketching or painting will not be permitted; disqualification will result.

Judging will take place on Friday promptly at 4 p.m. Prizes will be awarded by the Farmington Rotary Club and can be picked up the following week at the winner’s school or mailed to them.