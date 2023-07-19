Happy 103rd Birthday to June Roberts!

Happy birthday to June Roberts, who turns 103 on July 19! June composed a poem to celebrate the occasion. Granddaughter Lori Ireland reports that June lives independently, cooks her own meals, and still cuts firewood to length to fit in her kitchen woodstove.
Today I turned 103
And I’m just as happy as I can be
I’m still up here on my hill
And don’t even have to take a pill
The sun is shining, the sky is blue
I can do anything I want to do
That is all I have to say
Happy Birthday ‘June Bug,’ have a wonderful day