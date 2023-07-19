Happy 103rd Birthday to June Roberts!

Happy birthday to June Roberts, who turns 103 on July 19! June composed a poem to celebrate the occasion. Granddaughter Lori Ireland reports that June lives independently, cooks her own meals, and still cuts firewood to length to fit in her kitchen woodstove.

July 19, 2023

Today I turned 103

And I’m just as happy as I can be

I’m still up here on my hill

And don’t even have to take a pill

The sun is shining, the sky is blue

I can do anything I want to do

That is all I have to say

Happy Birthday ‘June Bug,’ have a wonderful day