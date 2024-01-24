Help end hunger at OTIS FCU’s Soup Day, Feb. 2

JAY – OTIS FCU’s popular Soup Day for Ending Hunger is coming right up on Friday, Feb. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until we run out). This fundraising event will be held right here in our lobby/Member Resource Room at 170 Main Street in Jay.

We will have a variety of delicious soups, chilis, and chowders to choose from, as well as beverages and baked goods. All proceeds go to local food pantries through the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger, and all donations are accepted! Suggested donations are listed below:

$1/cup of soup

$3/bowl of soup

$5/bowl of soup, beverage, and dessert

$10/bowl of soup, beverage, dessert, and an OTIS FCU soup mug to take home

We hope to see you here!