Helping with the Very Basics

FARMINGTON – The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area and their partners are working hard to meet the short and long term needs of individuals and families in the community. The several years have been focused on helping those that have been impacted by COVID-19. 26 programs received support. Now the focus is to help those struggling with the rising costs of the essentials.

Increased food prices, high heating costs, and the potential risk of not being able to pay housing, utility and food bills due to financial strains are a reality.

Organizations that serve populations in need every day are finding themselves under-resourced to serve a growing demand for those services. United Way of the Tri-Valley Area look to help with the ongoing basic needs of Greater Franklin County residents.

United Way is seeking applications to its Very Basics Fund. Applications are due April 30. The next opportunity for applications will be in October 2023.

United Way encourages non-profits, including schools, municipalities, and faith-based organizations to apply. Visit https://www.uwtva.org/what-we-do/funding/very-basics-fund for more information and the online application.

Since its inception in 2019, United Way of the Tri-Valley Area has funded $138,318.65 in basic needs for area organizations. Funding for our Very Basics Fund is provided through generous donations to the fund from individuals, businesses and foundations.

For more information about the United Way and any up-coming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva. Be sure to like United Way on Facebook and follow on Instagram to be kept up-to-speed on programs and initiatives!