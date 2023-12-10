Henderson Memorial Baptist Church hosts Christmas celebration

FARMINGTON – Take a break from Christmas preparations to enjoy singing some beautiful Christmas music. A candlelit sanctuary will be the setting for the event, Christmas Playlist, (or listing of Christmas music) at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church on Academy Street.

Starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, the congregation invites the public to join them for a time of singing and fellowship. Following the music, light refreshments including small sandwiches, cookies, coffee and more will be served. All are welcome to come and celebrate the Lord’s birth as we lift our voices to Him.

For more information, please call the church at 778-2163.