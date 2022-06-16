Henderson Memorial Baptist Church hosts outdoor service this Sunday

FARMINGTON – The congregation at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church invites community members to join them for an outside morning worship service on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19, weather permitting.

“You are invited to come meet and worship with us during the 9:30 a.m. service held on the grounds of the church at 110 Academy Street,” Pastor David Porter said.

The sermon title is “Hard Work Pays Off in the Long Run” and the text is from Ruth 2 verses 8 to 16. The sermon will feature a character portrait of Boaz, he said.

Coffee and refreshments will be offered following the service. Those attending are welcome to bring a lawn chair and chairs from the church will be brought outside.

Outside services are planned for the third Sunday of June, July and August, again weather permitting.

“We look forward to meeting and worshipping with you,” Porter said.