Historic presentation on McGillicuddy Park in Wilton, July 13

WILTON – Mark your calendar for Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m. for “Historic Look Back Around McGillicuddy Park,” a talk by Richard Corey. Meet at the McGillicuddy Park located across from the Post Office at 6 p.m. Chairs will be provided. Unfortunately, this event was rained out last year; in case of rain, the event will be held at the Wilton Farm and Home Museum. A picture pamphlet for each attendee will be provided to aid as the presenter explores the changes that have occurred in this part of Wilton over the last 175 years. See where the 2nd Bass Shoe Shop was located in 1887, along with the Goodspeed Woolen Mill and more. Did you know that Wilton had a bowling alley and a movie theater in this part of town? All are welcomed.