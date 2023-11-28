Holiday gift-giving begins with Kingfield Artwalk, Dec. 1

KINGFIELD – In time to give holiday gifts with that special handcrafted quality, Kingfield’s next Friday Artwalk is Dec. 1, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Holiday artwalkers will be able to choose from a large variety of local handcrafts and art from upcycled home and seasonal décor, to oil and watercolor paintings, pottery, woodwork, leatherwork, fine prints and so much more, including live music at High Peaks Artisan Guild and a visit with Santa at Solstice Esthetics/The Thrifty Chicks!

High Peaks Artisan Guild recently welcomed another new artist: Brenda Sandner of Growing Rabbit Tree. “We are a mother/daughter duo raising Angora rabbits and Finnsheep in Newcastle, Maine,” Sandner writes. “After the wool is humanely harvested, it is sent to a small Maine mill for processing resulting in luxurious yarn. We hand-knit wearables, produce Maine grown lavender and balsam fir pillows to protect your fine woolens.”

Dale Maloney will perform live on keyboard at the guild, entertaining with old country, folk, blues and rock.

High Peaks Artisan Guild hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and during the week by chance or appointment. The gallery is located in the heart of the historic village of Kingfield right next door to Longfellow’s Restaurant.

Other participating venues throughout town are:

The Red Barn Upcycle Market, just south of Kingfield, where Barbara Weincek features upcycled home and seasonal decor. Solstice Esthetics and The Thrifty Chicks, a few doors down from the Guild, will have a few sales and Santa will be there! Rolling Fatties will have something going on –check them out and find out what. Santosha, formally The Inn On Winter’s Hill, will have wine tastings, dinner as well as the Orcutts’ photography exhibit. Kingfield Made In Maine (on the corner of Main and Depot streets) has lots of new gift items, seasonal decor, many local artisans including Claudia Diller with original prints, calendars and note cards.

Most venues will be serving light refreshments, or for something a little more substantial, stop in at other local business and see what they’re offering that night.

The next Artwalk is Jan. 5; the remainder of the season is: Feb. 2, March 1 and April 5.

For more information, visit Kingfield Friday Artwalk or email Patty Thomas at alpinedesign8866@gmail.com.

Other Guild members and their offerings include:

Alana Ranney: photography, fiber art (hats, mittens), jewelry, magic wands and much more; Betsy Bass: photography; Brian Gibson: oil paintings; Catherine Hudson: pottery, liquid art; Claudia Diller: calendars, note cards; Cynthia Knowles: photography, pen and ink drawings, embroidery on tote bags, painted rocks and much more; Deborah Dubord of Good Deeds: tote bags, aprons; Dale Maloney: wood oars, walking sticks, charcuterie boards; Jean Benson: pottery; Joyce Harvey: fiber arts (hats, scarves, soft sculptures, baskets, small rugs); John Reed: jewelry, ornaments; John Pease: stained glass; John Brown of Twisted Creations: enchanted twisted and live edge furniture, cutting boards, and more; Lisa Leavitt of Freedom Felt: fine wool soft sculpture; Nita Casey: plein air original oil, pastel and watercolor paintings; Nora West: original plein air oil, pastel and watercolor paintings; Greg West: wood furniture, charcuterie board, wood coasters; Greg Thomas: photography, paper collage, watercolor, acrylic and pastels; Saskia Reinholt: original barn quilts, acrylic paintings, scented candles in teacups and tote bags; Peggy Brackett: jewelry, acrylic paintings and note cards; Patty Thomas of Alpine Design: original ski art, acrylic paintings, aromatherapy; Raymond and Karen Corson: fine wood frames, cutting boards, cribbage boards, cellphone and business card holders, Maine signs and much more; Susan Hudson: fused glass art and Sugarloaf ornaments; Susan Taylor: impressionist oil paintings; Patricia Buck: wool sweaters, Sugarloaf pottery, jewelry and much more; Melisa Thomas of Twin Moon Images: digital painting and photography; Ros Gibson: fine apparel, tote bags, table linens; RJ (Bob) Gray Jr.: leatherwork, relief block printing; and Kristin Zeihler: photography.