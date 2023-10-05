Homecoming at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – The Carrabassett Valley Public Library is hosting a Used Book Sale and Pie Sale during Homecoming weekend from Oct. 6 through 8.

The Used Book Sale and Pie Sale will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. Pies go fast, so come early! Proceeds will benefit the library and local food banks. On Friday, Oct. 6, there will be set-up for the book sale at the Carrabassett Valley Tent from 2-4 p.m. Help set up, sort through books, and take home a freebie!

On Saturday, the library will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free refreshments and a raffle to win a bundle of autographed Maine books. All proceeds from the raffle will benefit the library.