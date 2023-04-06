Improving accessibility at the Farmington Public Library

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Public Library recently had new automatic door openers installed at the entrance of the building.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Franklin Savings Bank Community Development Foundation for their generous donation to the library which made this project possible,” Library Director Jessica Casey said.

In order to enter the library patrons must pass through two doors, one which leads into the library entryway and one which leads into the lobby. Previously, only the exterior door to the entryway was automated, which meant that patrons ran into a barrier getting from the entryway into the lobby. Sometimes patrons with mobility challenges would need assistance from staff or others to get through the interior door. To add to the issue, the exterior automated door was reaching the end of its lifespan and was beginning to malfunction. These factors were creating accessibility challenges for those using the library.

As a result of this project, now both interior and exterior doors are fully automated at the press of a button. This is an important step forward in increasing the accessibility of the library building for all patrons. The library is meant to be a welcoming place for everyone in the community, and they are always striving to remove barriers to access wherever possible.