Inaugural Gambler Uphill Challenge raises stakes for Saddleback Ski Patrol

RANGELEY – The Saddleback Ski Patrol is thrilled to announce the resounding success of the Gambler Uphill Challenge, a heart-pounding event that not only tested participants’ mettle but also raised crucial funds for our dedicated patrol team. On February 11, 2024, using alpine touring or telemark gear, 45 enthusiastic participants skinned up the uphill trail at Saddleback Mountain in a combination of community spirit and outdoor adventure.

The Gambler Uphill Challenge event was conducted in a poker run format. What is a Poker Run? A poker run is a unique twist on the traditional race format. Instead of a straightforward race to the finish line, participants collect playing cards along the way. Here’s how it worked during the Gambler Uphill Challenge: Each participant received five cards on their first lap up the mountain. There were 4 stations on the uphill route as it intersected with other trails and one at the summit’s top of the world patrol station. For each additional lap completed, participants earned one additional card at the summit. At the end of the event, participants chose 5 of their cards to create the best poker hand. The winning hand? A formidable four-of-a-kind! Participants agreed that the poker run format added an exciting layer of anticipation and camaraderie to the challenge.

Multiple prizes were awarded after the event. The top five poker hands walked away with cash, gear, gift certificates, and bragging rights. The top participants completing multiple laps also won prizes. The oldest & youngest participants and the “red lantern” last person up were also recognized. Thank you to Saddleback Mountain and local businesses: Morton Furbish Rentals, Sarges, Oquossoc Grocery, and Furbish Brew House for sponsoring this event.

Mark your calendars for next year’s Gambler Uphill Challenge on February 9, 2025. We invite all outdoor enthusiasts and supporters to join us once again as we climb higher together. The event is open to ski touring, split boards, and snowshoes.