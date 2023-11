INDUSTRY – The Industry Senior Social now meets the third Thursday of the month with November 16 being the last time before the winter break. Meetings will resume in April.

Please call 860-8102 for more information or to confirm in case of inclement weather.

Social to be held at:

Industry Town Office

1033 Industry Rd

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lunch, games, and door prizes.