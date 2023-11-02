Jay announces Sand for Seniors program

JAY – Again this year, the Town of Jay Police Department and Public Works are pleased to announce that we will be participating in a collaborative program called “Sand for Seniors.” Sand for Seniors is a program where employees of the Jay Police Department and Public Works will deliver a bucket of sand/salt to citizens in the community to use on their icy walkways or driveways. (Due to insurance restrictions, they cannot spread the sand/salt but can deliver it.)
Landlords should be supplying their tenants with sand. The program is for senior citizens that are otherwise not able to pick up sand/salt from public works on their own.
Please call 897-6766 or email jpdchief@jay-maine.org if you would like to request a bucket. Once your bucket needs to be filled again just do the same process and they will switch buckets. Please note that same day delivery may not always be available depending on manpower so please plan ahead.