Jay announces Sand for Seniors program

JAY – Again this year, the Town of Jay Police Department and Public Works are pleased to announce that we will be participating in a collaborative program called “Sand for Seniors.” Sand for Seniors is a program where employees of the Jay Police Department and Public Works will deliver a bucket of sand/salt to citizens in the community to use on their icy walkways or driveways. (Due to insurance restrictions, they cannot spread the sand/salt but can deliver it.)

Landlords should be supplying their tenants with sand. The program is for senior citizens that are otherwise not able to pick up sand/salt from public works on their own.