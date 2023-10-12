Jay Fire Department to host Touch a Truck and Trunk or Treat events

JAY – The Jay Fire Department is hosting two community events this October.

On Saturday October 21, the Touch a Truck event will offer an opportunity for children to learn about fire safety. It will be at Spruce Mountain Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Jay, Livermore Falls, and Livermore Fire Departments.

On Halloween, Tuesday October 31, the Jay Fire Department is hosting a Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m. at the Jay Town Office. Candy donations can be dropped off beforehand, Monday through Friday with the per diem crew at the Fire Department.