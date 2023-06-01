Jay VFW accepting donations for annual yard sale

JAY – The Jay VFW Post will hold its annual yard sale this year on July 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will be held in conjunction with the Friends of Special Olympics. Over the years this sale has grown to a wonderful event, supported by the community.

The Jay VFW Post is accepting new or lightly used donations from now until June 23. Books, clothing, and footwear will not be accepted. The Post is inviting the community to check out attics, garages, sheds, and junk drawers and consider making a donation to the event.

For more information call Janice at 897-2122.