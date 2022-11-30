Jay VFW announces Pearl Harbor Day Ceremony

JAY – Jay VFW Post 3335 is announcing that the 2022 Pearl Harbor Day Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, December 7, at 2 p.m.

Location will be at the Livermore Falls bridge, starting in the bank building parking lot, and marching out onto the bridge.

Ceremony will include Color Guard units from Post 3335, and Firing Squad from AMVETS post 33.

The traditional prayers and wreath laying into the river will take place.

Post Commander Ricky Merrill comments, “This year marks the return of our local traditional Pearl Harbor bridge ceremony. The past 3 years were canceled because of COVID restrictions.” Merrill adds, “We are proud provide the honors, and invite the local veterans and citizens to attend the ceremony, to honor those Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines lost on December 7, 1941 at the Pearl Harbor attack.”