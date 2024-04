JAY – VFW Auxiliary Post 3335 in Jay will hold its annual Sock Hop on April 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During this time we will be collecting donations for socks for our male and female Veterans.

This event has become a very successful drive. So please join us and drop by to fill the box with socks for our Veterans! We’ll be waiting for you. If you have any questions please call 207-897-2122. Thank you all for your continued support.