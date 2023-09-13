Jay VFW Auxiliary hosts appreciation luncheon, makes donation to VFW Post

JAY – On September 10, the Jay VFW Auxiliary held an appreciation luncheon for its members of 45 years or more. Soups and sandwiches were served, followed by a dessert.

At the luncheon, Auxiliary President Gail Dube presented a certificate of appreciation to the Auxiliary’s oldest member, Mavis Powell.

On that same day, the Flag Retirement Program was held at the VFW Post #3335. An art installation was on display, made by J LaB Creations. The three digital creations were donated by the Auxiliary to the Post.