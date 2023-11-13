Jay VFW Auxiliary makes wreaths for upcoming sale

JAY – On Veterans Day, seven Auxiliary members of Post #3335 in Jay spent the afternoon making wreaths for their upcoming sale. Coaching them were Simone Blouin and her sister Marie Simoneau who have been versed in wreath making for years! A good time was had by all. Pictured at the wreath table are Jan Arsanault, Janice Sweeney, and Kim Cote. Cutting tips are Brenda Deojay, Sandy Cushman, and Ella Rogers. Photos by Auxiliary Treasurer Pam Manter.

The wreath sale will be held on November 18 at the Jay VFW Post, 64 Jewell St in Jay. The sale will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until all the wreaths are sold.