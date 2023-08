JAY – The Jay Veterans of Foreign Wars will be hosting a live music country fusion dance and dinner at the Jay Post on Friday, August 25th, from 6-9 p.m with doors opening at 5:30.

Tickets for the dance are $10 and meal tickets are $20. The dine-in dinner will include spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, and garlic bread, and cake will be served for dessert. To reserve tickets and meals for the event, call (207) 897-2122.