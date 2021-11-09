Jay VFW Post 3335 announces Veterans Day events

JAY – The Frank L Mitchell VFW Post 3335, in Jay, is announcing its plans and schedule for Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11. Traditionally, local VFW, AMVETS, and AMERICAN Legion Posts, and their Auxiliary’s participate in this important day of recognition of our country’s veterans.

“Due to reduced availability of local Veterans who have been impacted by the COVID19 Pandemic, honors will be performed at select local Memorials,” Jim Manter, Post 3335 Judge Advocate, said. “We have been able to increase slightly from the big scale down last year, with the VFW Color Guard being supported by the Firing Squad from AMVETS post #33 Jay, and wreath laying by their Auxiliary members to render Honors at our local memorials.”

This years Honors schedule will be: 7 a.m., Livermore Falls Bridge; 7:20 a.m. Veterans Memorial in Livermore at Brettuns Center; 7:45 a.m., Chisholm Square Memorial, Jay; 8:00 a.m. Union Park Memorial in Livermore Falls; 8:35 a.m. Fayette Municipal Building Memorial.

“All times are approximate depending upon traffic and weather, and all ceremonies will begin promptly at each location as soon as the Color Guard and Firing Squad arrives,” Post Commander Don Frechette said. “Members of the community are invited and encouraged to attend, but requested to adhere to state CDC guidelines with the use of Masks and Social Distancing sincerely appreciated to protect our at risk veteran and auxiliary members.”