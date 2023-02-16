Jay VFW Post 3335 hosts Valentine’s Day Dinner Dance Fundraiser

JAY – On Saturday, February 11, Post 3335 Auxiliary and Veterans held a Dinner-Dance evening event for the local community.

The event was a fundraiser to support the State Commanders’ and State Auxiliary Presidents’ annual projects. “This year State Department Commanders project was to support Veterans Family Camp, and the Presidents project was to support Mission Working Dogs,” commented Auxiliary Treasurer Pam Manter.

Auxiliary senior vice Janice Sweeney came up with the idea of offering a community favorite Dinner Dance themed for Valentine’s Day. Sweeney commented, “It’s been several years since the Post has held the event. It’s always been a favorite where we go all out in decorating our hall for Valentine’s Day, serve a special meal, and wait on our attendees.”

This year they served Prime rib, garlic potatoes, dinner salad, and a death-by-chocolate cake desert. “The guys dressed handsomely in dress trousers, white shirt, and red bow ties, and waited hand and foot on our guests! The ladies ran the kitchen, all dressed in white and red. Gorgeous table centerpieces were supplied by Auxiliary president Gail Kerns-Dube,” Sweeney added.

Post quartermaster Dave Lachapelle added, “We had over 80 dinner and dance attendees. As a result of the generosity of our guests, Post 3335 will donate over $800 to support the Commander and Presidents annual project(s) this year. We are proud to again have a team that works so well together, to support such a great cause.”

Post Commander Ricky Merrill and Department Auxiliary member Lynn Dunton extended their thanks to the Veterans and Auxiliary members who worked so hard to make the fundraiser a success. “Lots of hard work and great music by the band North Country, set the stage for a super Valentine’s Day event!”