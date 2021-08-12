Jay VFW Post 3335 reopens on a limited basis

JAY – The Jay VFW Post 3335, on 64 Jewell St, is announcing it is re-opening on a limited basis.

Starting on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 6 PM, the Post will reopen to its popular Cribbage Games.

It is intended to continue Cribbage on Wednesday evenings pending the local turnout and support.

Several Special requirements will be in place due to COVID restrictions. Anyone wishing to play, will be required to provide proof of having received their COVID shot, or, will be required to wear a mask upon entering the Post, according to Post Commander Don Frechette.In addition, Frechette says the Post bar will be open, with special restriction’s to those required to wear masks. The Post voted on enacting the special requirements to provide as much protection as possible to its aging and at risk members. Please contact the Post at 897-5122 for additional information.

The Post is also now open to Hall Rentals and Events. Post Quartermaster Dave Lachepelle reports a huge community interest in Hall requests for Weddings, receptions, funeral wakes, and private partys. Please call 897-2122 for hall rental information.

The Post has been closed to guest events since March 2020 due to COVID restrictions. During this time, Frechette reports that much effort has been put into giving the upstairs bar and hall a long due makeover. “Hundreds of hours of volunteer time have been given by dedicated members and volunteers to ready the Hall for re-opening” Frechette said. “Its been tough financially for our post, and we were only able to survive by the incredible support of our community in purchasing our Friday night take out dinners. We are forever debited to those loyal friends and benefactors in their generosity”. Future return to inhouse dining, dancing, and entertainment are in the plans as well the Post reports.