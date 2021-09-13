Jay VFW Post announces POW/MIA recognition ceremony, Friday Sept. 17

JAY – The Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, AMVETS Lane Dube Post 33, and American Legion Post 10, and their Auxiliaries will hold the annual public POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 17, at 6:30 p.m., at the POW/MIA Memorial, corner of Route 4 and Riley Road, Jay, Maine. All members, guests, and public are welcome. Event will occur rain or shine. The memorial is located on 12 Riley Road, at the beginning of the Memorial Bridge crossing the Androscoggin River. Ample parking is available beside the Ski Depot, and across road at the Riverside Quick Stop.

This year marks the thirtieth consecutive year that the POW/MIA ceremony has occurred. Ceremony will include the arrival the United Bikers of Maine under escort of local Sheriffs and Police Departments; recognition of local POW/MIA’s; laying of wreath; local singer and musician providing patriotic songs; and local Honor Guard units. You may contact VFW Post 3335 for more information at 897-5112.

The annual POW/MIA ceremony is performed as a time-honored event to salute the veterans and families of the missing who continue to keep the candle of hope alive. The ceremony is normally celebrated on the National POW/MIA Recognition Day, which is the third Friday of September.

“Since WW II, more than 83,000 military men and women are missing or unaccounted for, and never made it home. This Ceremony is to recognize the sacrifice and dedication of our military members and families, that we shall never forget them,” VFW Post 3335 Commander Don Frechette said.

For more information on United States POW/MIA, please visit the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency website at: http://www.dpaa.mil/