Jay VFW Post seeking Miss Buddy Poppy candidates

JAY – The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3335 in Jay is seeking candidates to be Miss Buddy Poppy for this year’s Memorial Day Parade.

The candidate needs to be a relative of a VFW member and be 8 to 12 years of age. All you need to enter your candidates is to call the VFW at (207) 897-5112 and leave a message with your name and relationship to the candidate, and the name of the candidate. The name of the winner will be drawn on April 5. Miss Buddy Poppy will ride in the parade in a convertible.

Buddy Poppy has been an integral part of the VFW as the official memorial flower. The Poppy represents the blood shed by American service members, and it reiterates the VFW will not forget their sacrifice.