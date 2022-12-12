JAY VFW to decorate local cemetery in first year collaboration with Wreaths Across America

JAY – The Jay Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 is pleased to announce that it will decorate one area cemetery with Christmas wreaths supplied by Wreaths Across America.

On Saturday, December 17, at 11 a.m., at Holy Cross Cemetery, in Livermore Falls, Post 3335 members and its Auxiliary will perform a brief ceremony honoring veterans, and then lay wreaths on veterans headstones.

The public is invited to attend, and assist with laying of the wreaths.

Holy Cross cemetery will be one of over 3400 cemeteries nationwide receiving wreaths this Christmas season, to remember the fallen, and honor those that serve, and their families.

“Post 3335 is thrilled to be one of the first local veterans organizations to receive wreaths, for a local cemetery,” Post Judge Advocate Jim Manter explains. “Through the efforts of our Auxiliary member Alice Robinson, and the generosity of local citizens, we will receive 55 wreaths to place on veterans graves.”

Manter goes on to explain, “This is a first for us locally, and hope the awareness of this annual opportunity will grow larger over the next few years, and we can place a wreath on all of our veterans’ graves, same as we place flags on them for Memorial Day. Although 55 sounds like a lot of wreaths, we have 460 veterans interred at Holy Cross alone, and a total of over 1598 veterans in all the cemeteries in Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls area.”

Holy Cross will be the 15th cemetery in Maine to decorate Veterans graves with WAA support, along with 3600 cemeteries nationwide.

The wreaths were donated in conjunction with a Wreaths Across America (WAA) program, that provides fundraising opportunities for its wreaths. VFW Post 3335 set up a donation drive from local citizens and Veterans organizations, that allowed a donation of one wreath to Post 3335, for every two wreaths that were purchased through WAA for National Veterans cemeteries. Local citizens also banded together to make additional wreaths from scratch. In addition, the Post is credited with raising funds for 66 wreaths that will be headed to Arlington National Cemetery, in Washington DC. This year, WAA will be making and providing for free, over 2.6 million wreaths. WAA is located in Columbia Falls Maine, and was founded by Mr. Morrill Worcester.

Each local Veterans organization will receive a wreath to place on their Posts’ name sake grave site: Frank L. Mitchell, VFW Post 3335; George Bunton American Legion Post 10; Lane-Dube (David Lane/Andy Dube) AMVETS Post 33.

The wreath ceremony, will actually take place at the grave site of Frank L. Mitchell, the namesake for Post 3335. Mitchell, US Army, was killed in WW1. Local Veterans, Color Guard, and Honors team will be included in the ceremony.

The veteran’s wreath used in the Wreaths Across America program is a symbol of honor, respect and victory, Robinson said. 10 balsam bouquets make up each veteran’s wreath representing the 10 special qualities veterans embody:

• Their belief in a greater good

• Their love for each other

• Their strength, work ethic, and character

• Their honesty and integrity

• Their humility, selflessness and modesty

• Their ambitions and aspirations

• Their optimism for America

• Their concern for the future

• Their pride in their duties

• Their hopes and dreams that didn’t always come true, but left them with no regrets

The evergreens in the wreath represent longevity and endurance, the red bow great sacrifice, the forest scent purity and simplicity, and the circular shape eternity.

This years efforts were Co-Chaired by Robinson and Manter. Robinson adds: “One wreath can be purchased for $15 while two cost $30 with another one provided free, Robinson noted. “We hope to make a lot more money to buy more wreaths next year,” she said. Robinson’s husband, son and grandson all served in the military. “I am proud to be in the auxiliary and working to support veterans,” she added.

“This is a beginning for us locally, and we are seeking assistance and sponsorship for increasing the grave coverage in 2023!” Manter adds.

For additional information on the Post 3335 Wreaths program, or for participating and supporting this years, and the fund raising efforts in 2023, please contact Jim Manter/Alice Robinson at the Post, or call 897-5112.