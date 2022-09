JAY – The Jay Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a dance night with live music on Saturday, September 24. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the music runs from 6 to 10 p.m.

North Country will perform live.

Call 897-2122 in advance to secure tickets, which are $6 per person or $10 for couples.

The post is located at 64 Jewell Street in Jay.

Due to illness, this event has been cancelled. Jay VFW hopes to reschedule.