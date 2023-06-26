Jim Ditzler Memorial Library hosting summer reading program

NEW SHARON – The Jim Ditzler Memorial Library in New Sharon is hosting a summer reading program, with the opening presentation by Catherine Chapman and her dog. The opening event will be held on Wednesday, June 28 at 6 p.m. and attendees are asked to bring an item for the Franklin County Animal shelter, such as bleach, scoopable litter, or pet food.

Through the summer, the library will held on Thursdays, June 29, July 6, 20, and 27, and August 3 and 10 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The library will offer an independent reading program for preschool to age 14, with a log book to record titles and prizes for kids. Teenagers may pick up a book bingo card with a prize on completion.

For more information please call the library at 779-1128.